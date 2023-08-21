CBS Sports ACC expert picks are split on Clemson or Florida State as ACC Champion in 2023

The 2023 college football season is almost here, and the anticipation is through the roof as the ACC has two programs capable of winning the ACC and making a serious run to the College Football Playoff.

While there are no guarantees, the odds on favorites to face off in the 2023 ACC Championship are Clemson and Florida State. Though Clemson remains the betting favorite, the hype surrounding the Seminoles is extreme, with many believing the ACC is their conference to lose.

Has the hype gone too far, or will FSU take the college football world by storm? CBS Sports ACC experts recently broke down the conference and are split on whether Clemson or FSU will take home the ACC Championship.

It was a five to three-split in favor of Clemson, with analyst Chip Patterson leading the charge for the Tigers.

Riley’s hire sparks memories of what Chad Morris once did to bring a new energy to Clemson’s offense. I think it will certainly benefit Klubnik as the former five-star prospect takes control of an offense that should be quarterback friendly and allow the Tigers’ wide receiver room to step forward as well. Throughout these “down years” — with 12-straight double-digit win seasons, not making the playoff could be considered a down year, I suppose — the defense has remained strong. I think that group will maintain the standard thanks to the best linebacking corps in the conference and a disruptive interior defensive line. If the passing attack improves significantly, Clemson might not just be a conference champion but a legitimate playoff contender. Even if it’s only marginal improvements, the Tigers are well-positioned to win their eighth ACC title in a nine-year run. — Patterson (Dodd, Fornelli, Palm, Cobb)

On the other side of things, three analysts led by Barrett Sallee believe the Seminoles will win the conference this season.

Buy the Seminoles because they are absolutely loaded. Travis’ return at quarterback gives Norvell a perfect chance to get as creative as possible with the offense. The combination of a solid running game led by Trey Benson and a deep, talented and tall receiving corps provides more chess pieces to move around offensively. Plus, the fact that he was able to re-recruit defensive lineman Jared Verse to campus instead of moving on to the NFL was one of the most important moves of the offseason. This is one of the most complete teams in the country, and the Seminoles have a chance to make the College Football Playoff. — Sallee (Jeyarajah, Backus)

What do you think heading into 2023? It is pretty up in the air right now, but I tend to lean toward experience rather than hype.

There’s no doubt that the Seminoles are oozing with talent, but it’s tough to ignore who they played in their “hot stretch” last season, where they barely walked away with a win in their Cheez-It Bowl matchup against one of the worst Oklahoma teams we’ve seen in years.

The Tigers, like FSU, only got better this offseason. In my eyes, it is still Clemson’s conference to lose.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire