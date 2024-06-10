CBS Sports ‘absolutely positive’ Jackson Arnold will make the leap

There may be questions along the offensive line, but the Sooners know who’s going to be leading the way at quarterback when they open the season against Temple.

Jackson Arnold is ready to lead the way for the Sooners as they make their way into the SEC. Arnold has a ton of talent and with a full offseason to prepare to be the starter, there’s little reason to think he won’t be up to the task.

Arnold is one of a number of second-year quarterbacks slated to start along with Nico Iamaleava at Tennessee and Avery Johnson at Kansas State. Well, CBS Sports’ Clint Brewster outlined each of the prominent second-year quarterbacks and how he felt about each player’s prospects in 2024.

Arnold started in the bowl game for Oklahoma against Arizona and there were definitely growing pains and freshman lumps, but there were also some magnificent plays where the Texas native displayed wonderful footwork, escapability and an explosive arm. Arnold was a five-star in the 2023 class and his ability pushed out starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel (one of college football’s most prolific passers) to Oregon. We really like the weapons at receiver for Arnold with Deion Burks, Andrel Anthony and Nic Anderson. – Brewster, CBS Sports

There’s a lot to like about Arnold’s game. He’s got good mobility and a great arm. He can make all the throws. He throws an accurate football. And the Oklahoma Sooners have a ton of talent for Arnold to work with in his first full season as a starter.

Arnold’s part of the reason why there’s optimism about Oklahoma’s chances in 2024. With a few games to get on a roll prior to hosting Tennessee for the Sooners first SEC game, Arnold and Oklahoma should be rolling when they enter conference play. And if the Sooners can get off to a fast start, they’ll be off to the races.

