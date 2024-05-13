CBS Sports to Use 5G-Connected Cameras to Cover PGA Championship

Golf.

T-Mobile announced today that it is deploying its 5G Advanced Network Solutions (ANS) to enhance the fan experience as well as CBS Sports’ live coverage of the PGA Championship taking place at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Ky., May 15–19. The carrier is partnering with PGA of America to deploy what it tags “golf’s FIRST 5G private network in the U.S.” to enable operational efficiencies during the broadcasts.

For the first time in golf, 5G will be implemented into a live broadcast with CBS Sports using 5G-connected cameras connected via a T-Mobile 5G private network for new angles of the iconic Hole 13, and cinematic quality footage, giving fans more hero shots of their favorite players at Valhalla.

Fans will also be able to watch brand-new pre-championship coverage live on PGA digital and social channels. T-Mobile’s 5G private network and 5G POV cameras will bring fans an exclusive, up-close look at the action on the practice range while PGA coaches and expert commentators provide valuable insights and analysis on the players’ warm-up sessions. Fans will also get detailed stats, including ball speed, apex, curve, distance and more.

"Sports organizations typically come to T-Mobile to see if 5G can help them enhance operations, the fan experience, or the event broadcast, and we’re delivering all of the above and more at the PGA Championship," said Callie Field, President, T-Mobile Business Group. "5G firsts are always exciting, but it’s so rewarding to see how our T-Mobile for Business solutions are making a tangible difference—from making it easier for producers to capture and create amazing new broadcast moments to helping fans experience even more action.”

T-Mobile says bringing more wireless cameras will declutter the golf course during live broadcasts, freeing up thousands of feet of wiring and cabling, resulting in faster setup and teardown, and saving money. Plus, the private network is portable and can be deployed without a major installation effort and also adds capacity to make other systems—like security cameras or ticketing—wireless as well, the company said.

Up until recently, wireless cameras have also been limited to HD, instead of 4K resolution, but T-Mobile says it has partnered with Sony to use Sony’s PDT-FP1 portable data transmitters combined with Sony’s ultra-low latency encoders/decoders to lower the latency to less than 100 milliseconds, which can open capacity to support more wireless cameras and give production teams creative freedom to provide new angles all around the course.

In addition, by carving out a dedicated channel within the broader 5G macro network, a network slice can help optimize performance and increase the reliability of the concession payment terminals as well as ticketing scanners and ensuring that they run smoothly and deliver peak performance and customer experiences, all while the fans onsite at the tournament use their phones without any interruptions, T-Mobile said.

"We’re thrilled to introduce groundbreaking technology to one of golf’s most significant events through this partnership with T-Mobile,” said Jeff Price, Chief Commercial Officer of the PGA of America. “T-Mobile has paved the way for unprecedented innovation that will continue to thrill our fans. And this is just the beginning.”