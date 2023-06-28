CBS Sports: 4 Bills named among NFL’s top-100 players

CBS Sports named their top-100 players heading into the 2023 NFL season.

A team hopeful to make a Super Bowl push next season, the Bills had four total players appear in the 100. In addition, another two popped up in the honorable mention category.

Here’s who and where CBS Sports rate some of the top Bills players:

CBS Sports breakdown:

He was limited to two games last season, which really impacted the Buffalo defense. He is such a smart, active player when he’s on the field. He is 32, so age is a concern.

CBS Sports breakdown:

He had eight sacks in his 11 games before his season was cut short by a knee injury. Prior to the injury, he was having an impressive season in his first with the Bills. He might not be ready for the start of the regular season.

CBS Sports breakdown:

In his seventh season, Diggs didn’t show any signs of slowing down in 2022. He had 108 catches for 13.2 yards per catch, the best average of his three seasons with the Bills.

CBS Sports breakdown:

The idea that Josh Allen didn’t play as well last season as he did in 2021 is off base. His numbers were just as good as he threw 35 touchdown passes and 14 picks. He just was asked to do too much.

Honorable mentions

Jordan Poyer

Matt Milano

