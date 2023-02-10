CBS Sports 2023 NFL mock draft puts Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud as No. 1 overall pick

Could C.J. Stroud be the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft?

CBS Sports' Tom Fornelli has the Ohio State quarterback as the first overall pick by the Indianapolis Colts, which he has trading up to acquire the Chicago Bears' pick.

"There is no obvious No. 1 QB in this class," Fornelli writes, "but based on the Colts' prior choices at QB, I have a hard time believing they'd go for the smaller Bryce Young. Stroud has his weak spots, but his performance against Georgia in a loss may have been the most impressive of his career, and there's no doubting his decision-making and accuracy in a clean pocket."

Despite having four top-three selections since 2016 in defensive end Joey Bosa, defensive end Nick Bosa, defensive end Chase Young and cornerback Jeff Okudah, Fornelli gives Ohio State its first No. 1 overall pick since offensive tackle Orlando Pace was selected by the St. Louis Rams in 1997.

Defensive tackle Dan Wilkinson and linebacker Tom Cousineau were Ohio State's other first-overall selections in 1994 and 1979, respectively.

In two seasons as Ohio State's starting quarterback, Stroud, a two-time Heisman Trophy finalist, threw for 8,123 passing yards, 85 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Paris Johnson Jr., Jaxon Smith-Njigba picked back-to-back in 2023 NFL mock draft

Ohio State's next two picks come back-to-back in Fornelli's mock draft.

He has the Tennessee Titans selecting offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. at No. 11, saying he has the potential to be "a cornerstone left tackle."

Fornelli then has Jaxon Smith-Njigba selected by the Houston Texans at No. 12 as the first wide receiver off the board, despite missing the majority of the 2022 season with a hamstring injury.

"For my money," Fornelli writes, "he's still the best WR in this class. He might not be the biggest or the fastest, but everything he does is smooth. Keep in mind he played on an Ohio State team with Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave in 2021, and JSN was the best of the three. Houston hopes pairing him with Bryce Young speeds up the rebuild."

