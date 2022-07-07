CBS Sports’ 2022 Big 12 coaching rankings
Dave Aranda
Mike Gundy
The Big 12 Conference is home to some of the best coaches in college football. The league has an excellent mixing of offensive and defensive minds ready to battle it out every Saturday in the fall.
Three new coaches are set to be introduced to the Big 12 this season. Oklahoma’s Brent Venables, Texas Tech’s Joey McGuire and TCU’s Sonny Dykes hope to compete for a conference title in year one at their new tenures.
CBS Sports recently released their annual 2022 college football head coach rankings. Baylor’s Dave Aranda and Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy made significant jumps on the list after double-digit win seasons a year ago. Matt Campbell dropped a spot after a disappointing campaign in 2021.
Texas’ Steve Sarkisian, West Virginia’s Neal Brown and Kansas State’s Chris Klieman are all hoping to make a massive stride up the coaching rankings with a big season in 2022.
Here is how each Big 12 coach compares to the others on the list.
Joey McGuire, Texas Tech
Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images
Neal Brown, West Virginia
Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
Brent Venables, Oklahoma
Syndication: The Oklahoman
Lance Leipold, Kansas
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Steve Sarkisian, Texas
AP Photo/Chuck Burton
Sonny Dykes, TCU
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Chris Klieman, Kansas State
Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
Matt Campbell, Iowa State
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Dave Aranda, Baylor
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State
Syndication: The Oklahoman
