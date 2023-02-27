CBS Sports 2-round mock draft has Saints signing Derek Carr, Will Levis landing in the NFC South

How would signing Derek Carr shake up the New Orleans Saints draft strategy? Right now, they don’t have a higher priority than getting things sorted at quarterback. If they’re able to come away with their top target under center, it opens things up for them in the 2023 NFL draft. They’re free to go after other positions at different areas of need.

It’s a scenario explored by CBS Sports draft analyst Chris Trapasso, who recently completed a two-round projection ahead of the NFL Scouting Combine. Here’s what he has New Orleans doing after acquiring Carr, and what that move kicks off around the NFC South:

Round 1, Pick 29: WR Zay Flowers, Boston College

Boston College WR Zay Flowers completed his training at PER4ORM in South Florida … and 13 pounds of muscle later, he appears ready to head to Indianapolis for the combine. 👀 pic.twitter.com/UxbWkWno99 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 27, 2023

Flowers played at 172 pounds for Boston College last year, and he weighed in at 182 pounds for the East-West Shrine Bowl. He’s continued adding weight to his 5-foot-10 frame in hopes to quelling concerns at the combine. If the Saints can add him to the receiving corps with Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed, Carr would have three sure-handed receivers to work with at all levels of the field.

Round 2, Pick 40: S Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Here’s the C.J. Gardner-Johnson replacement the Saints didn’t have last year. Johnson has played in the slot for 1,029 of his 1,541 career defensive snaps at TAMU, per Pro Football Focus charting, and like Gardner-Johnson he’s eager to get involved near the line of scrimmage. He’s officially credited with 14 tackles for loss, 7 pass deflections, and 4 forced fumbles in 25 games with the Aggies.

Other moves around the NFC South

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Trapasso’s mock draft has the Carolina Panthers trading up for Kentucky quarterback prospect Will Levis, who enters a great situation with a solid supporting cast and an impressive coaching start. But that trade up (from Nos. 9 to 5) cost both of their second-round picks at Nos. 39 and 61.

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Falcons traded down and still came away with Clemson pass rusher Myles Murphy as a prospect for former Saints defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen to develop. The Falcons also picked pass-catching tight end Dalton Kincaid in the second round to pair with Kyle Pitts.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made off like bandits, landing Northwestern offensive lineman Peter Skoronski at No. 19. He’s a top-10 prospect who may fall in the draft if he doesn’t meet NFL size thresholds for playing tackle. In round two, they added Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley as a potential replacement for Lavonte David, who is a free agent.

