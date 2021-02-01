CBS signs Ian Eagle to long-term contract

CBS has signed Ian Eagle, the voice on their No. 2 NFL announce team to a long-term contract. The move, which is far from a surprise, could have an impact in how another set of negotiations goes for the network.

By locking up Eagle, per a New York Post report, CBS has given itself leverage in upcoming negotiations with No. 1 voice Jim Nantz.

Nantz’ broadcast partner on NFL games, former Dallas Cowboys QB Tony Romo, landed a 10-season $180M deal prior to this season.

Per the Post:

Nantz currently earns $6.5 million per year. With a schedule that includes the Super Bowl, the Masters and the Final Four over the next three months, he wants to be paid akin to Romo. While he may want “Romo money,” he will have to create “Romo leverage.” … CBS executives realize that they own the events Nantz wants to broadcast, specifically the network’s vast golf offerings. This might be their greatest leverage. Still, there has been a money wedge between CBS and Nantz. Nantz has made it clear he wants to be paid as much as Romo, feeling as if he works much more and has been the face of the network for decades.

Eagle will do pregame studio work for Super Bowl LV. The exact terms of Eagle’s new deal are not known, but it is said to be longer than a standard three-year contract.