CBS sideline reporter Jamie Erdahl whips Alabama gridders in basketball game

It’s a good thing you have to be great to play football at Alabama.

A trio of Crimson Tide football players was schooled by CBS sideline reporter Jamie Erdahl in a game of P-I-G.

They didn’t play H-O-R-S-E as Erdahl astutely set up the rules because ‘Bama was playing the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday.

The Crimson Tide defeated Arkansas, 42-35, to earn a date in the SEC Championship Game against top-ranked Georgia.

The genesis of the challenge came because Alabama junior safety Jordan Battle boasted he was the best hoops player on the Alabama football team.

The other foes were star quarterback Bryce Young and junior wideout Jameson Williams.

Jordan Battle claims he’s the best basketball player on @AlabamaFTBL …

So our @JamieErdahl challenged him and some teammates to a game of 🏀P-I-G🏀

WHO YA GOT? pic.twitter.com/4uhH8DOXE5 — SEConCBS (@SEConCBS) November 20, 2021

Awful Announcing provided some information on Erdahl’s hoops prowess.

Erdahl played basketball and softball at St. Olaf College in Minnesota, setting a still-standing single-season assist record of 129 in basketball in the 2008-09 season.

The ‘Bama trio of gridders were hustled by a ringer as it turned out.

Well played, Jamie Erdahl.

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports