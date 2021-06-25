CBS sends mixed signals in Ohio State football win total for 2021

Our good friends at CBS Sports have produced another interesting breakdown discussing the Big Ten win totals and their predictions. We have discussed the Buckeyes and their insanely yet justifiable win total before, which is set at 11 on BetMGM. Tom Fornelli at CBS, like us, is apparently torn with this win total for Ohio State as well.

Before we dive into what CBS predicted for the Buckeyes, below are his predictions for the other Big Ten teams:

Illinois: Over 3.5

Indiana: Under 7.5

Iowa: Under 8.5

Maryland: Under 6

Michigan: Over 7.5

Michigan State: Over 4.5

Minnesota: Push 7

Nebraska: Push 6

Northwestern: Over 6.5

Penn State: Over 9

Purdue: Push 5

Rutgers: No odds

Wisconsin: Over 9.5

In regard to Ohio State, Fornelli reluctantly takes the over at 11 games. In his analysis, he doesn’t list any losses for Ohio State but does mention that the value of the bet is not worth any serious consideration. Going undefeated is hard, but the odds of the Buckeyes losing two games also seems extreme and I am in complete agreement that this is a bet to stay away from.

