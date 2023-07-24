CBS reveals announce teams for its Super Bowl NFL season

CBS will finish its NFL season coverage with the Super Bowl in February of 2024.

The network announced all of its NFL announce teams on Monday.

The Super Bowl trio will be Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, and Tracy Wolfson.

CBS Sports Unveils 2023 @NFLonCBS Announcer Lineup for its Super Bowl Season Lead Team of Jim Nantz, Tony Romo & Tracy Wolfson Returns for 7th Season & 3rd Super Bowl Together J.J. Watt, Matt Ryan, Jason McCourty & Ross Tucker Join as Analysts Release: https://t.co/BhFi4R9qQR pic.twitter.com/59Ks9Tr4MA — CBS Sports PR (@CBSSportsGang) July 24, 2023

