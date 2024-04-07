CBS Reporter Tracy Wolfson Gets A Ladder For Post-Game Interviews

CBS Sports sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson is 5-foot-2. Center Zach Edey of Purdue is 7-foot-4. That presents an interviewing problem.

Wolfson learned a lesson after being cut out of the picture while interviewing Edey in the early post game of the Final Four, and conducted her later postgame interviews while perched on a ladder.

“That is right, Ian [Eagle], you said I needed a ladder, I got myself a ladder,” Wolfson said after to her colleague.

Earlier, Wolfson spoke with Edey on the court, where the height difference made things awkward.

As the camera zoomed in on Edey, only Wolfson’s mic was in the frame.

“Tracy, we just ordered you a ladder,” analyst Ian Eagle quipped.

Ian believed @tracywolfson needed a ladder… and a ladder she procured pic.twitter.com/W8As4KVkgF — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 7, 2024

