CBS reportedly prepared to give Tony Romo 'substantial' raise

Tony Romo has taken the NFL world by storm since he made the jump from Dallas Cowboys quarterback to the broadcast booth in 2017.

CBS, naturally, isn’t ready to let him go.

The network is reportedly prepared to give Romo a “substantial” raise to make sure he stays with them when his three-year contract expires after next season, according to the New York Post.

Per the report, CBS expects to pay the 38-year-old more than the $4 million he currently makes in order to keep him after his three-year contract expires after next season.

While other networks will likely come calling — especially after the incredible job he did at the AFC Championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots on Sunday — CBS does have the right to match any offer he receives.

It’s still unclear how much networks would be willing to pay Romo, however he will likely be the most sought-after announcer in the business when his contract expires.

John Madden is currently the highest-paid NFL analyst in history, as Fox reportedly paid him $8 million in 1993. ESPN paid current Oakland Raiders coach Jon Gruden $6.5 million in 2015 to call Monday Night Football games, however he was also required to do work for them outside of those games.

Both Fox and ESPN were reportedly willing to pay Peyton Manning as much as $10 million per year after he retired, according to Sporting News, however Manning turned them down.

Romo — who played for the Cowboys from 2003-2016 — will be in the booth with Jim Nantz one more time this season to call the Super Bowl on February 3 in Atlanta.

