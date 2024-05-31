CBS ranks top fits for Bronny James ahead of 2024 NBA draft

USC Trojans guard Bronny James is four weeks away from learning if he will be an NBA draft pick. CBS Sports weighs in on where Bronny might land.

“Some, especially those who are sympathetic to his father, feel he has tremendous star potential, despite his struggles at the University of Southern California this season. But others feel he will have a rough time trying to make it at the next level and that the only reason he’s considered a prospect is nepotism.

“ESPN has listed the younger James at No. 54 in its latest mock draft. The Los Angeles Lakers, the elder James’ current team, just happens to have the No. 55 pick.”

The math does seem to be leading to one likely outcome, but CBS Sports has its own evaluation below, four weeks before a draft in which the back end of the event might have as much drama as the front end.

