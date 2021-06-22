CBS ranks top college football quarterbacks heading into 2021, snubs Ohio State

CBS Sports recently published a list of their top college football quarterbacks for the 2021 season. Now, what makes this list or these rankings unique is that CBS places these quarterbacks in tiers, which makes sense due to the crazy nature of the college football season. There aren’t any Ohio State players on this list, but below are the top three Big Ten quarterbacks headed into 2021.

As we go through the list we ask: Would you take one of these three or whomever gets the nod to be the starter for Ohio State as the favorite to win the Big Ten’s Quarterback of the Year?

Michael Penix Jr., Indiana

Nov 28, 2020; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) runs the ball in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Indiana's Michael Penix Jr. is ranked as the number one quarterback in the third tier, which is listed as "established starters across the entire FBS." It is no secret that Penix was a difference-maker for the Hoosiers, but I am not sure if he would be my number option in the Big Ten.

Tanner Morgan, Minnesota

Dec 12, 2020; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) throws a pass against Nebraska Cornhuskers lineman Ty Robinson (99) during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Right behind Indiana's Michael Penix Jr. is another Big Ten signal-caller in Tanner Morgan from Minnesota. Morgan already owns numerous school records and the Gophers are hoping that he can take the next step towards stardom despite losing Rashod Bateman at the wide receiver position.

Graham Mertz, Wisconsin

Dec 30, 2020; Charlotte, NC, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) hands off to running back Jalen Berger (8) during second half action against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

CBS Sports ranks Graham Mertz at number eight in tier three, which is for "players to keep an eye on who are primed for breakout seasons". This ranking feels a bit low as Mertz is the Big Ten gunslinger with the most legitimate NFL talent. Also, we get a pretty good feeling that whatever quarterback is pulling the trigger for Ohio State this fall will end up any postseason top quarterbacks in the league lists.

1

1