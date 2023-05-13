CBS ranks Commanders/Cardinals dead last for Week 1 games

The 2023 NFL schedule is here. While we already knew which teams would play, now we know when.

The Washington Commanders open the 2023 season with a Week 1 home game against the Arizona Cardinals. And, for the first time since the 1998 season, Washington will be without owner Daniel Snyder, who reached an agreement to sell the team to a group led by Josh Harris.

FedEx Field should be rocking as the Commanders hope some of the team’s former fans return to cheer on Washington again.

So, while local interest should be at an all-time high, this matchup is not one of the more exciting Week 1 matchups. It isn’t a marquee quarterback matchup, with Sam Howell expected to make his second career start against the Cardinals with Colt McCoy under center in place of the injured Kyler Murray.

Cody Benjamin of CBS ranked all Week 1 games, and he had Washington/Arizona dead last at No. 16.

Unless Kyler Murray makes miraculous strides in his injury recovery, Colt McCoy is set to captain an overhauled Cardinals team against an annually middling Ron Rivera squad that’s counting on former fifth-rounder Sam Howell as its new signal-caller. Not exactly a recipe for fireworks.

I guess we shall see.

