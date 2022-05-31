CBS ranks Cincinnati Bengals as a Tier 2 offense

Hearing the Cincinnati Bengals rank as a Tier 2 offense might send fans in a few different directions emotionally.

After all, how can an offense that just made the Super Bowl and only appeared to improve quite a bit this offseason after offensive line additions rank anything but Tier 1?

That’s a question Jared Dubin of CBS Sports attempted to tackle while ranking every NFL offense going into next season. In the breakdown, the Bengals rank eighth overall while writing the following:

“The Bengals overhauled their offensive line, and it should be better, but we need to see it in action before giving it a better grade.”

The grading system uses a weighted 1-5 ranking in key categories, with the quarterback being the most important part of the equation. Cincinnati landed a 4.5 in the QB rating here, but only a 3.5 in play-caller and offensive line categories. They’re the only team in the NFL that scored a perfect “5” in the WR/TE category, for obvious reasons.

Should the offensive line pan out like fans think it will, the Bengals shouldn’t have any problem breaking into the top five next season with the likes of the Packers, Chiefs and Buccaneers.

