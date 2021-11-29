CBS predicts Auburn football to bowl game against Texas Tech

It’s the time of the year where if your team is out of it and you start looking a bowl predictions to see where you could be spending part of the holiday season.

According to CBS’s Jerry Palm, he has the Auburn Tigers playing the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Liberty Bowl on December 28 in Memphis, Tennessee.

The Auburn Tigers have played in the Liberty Bowl twice in the game’s history.

The first appearance was in 1965 when Auburn lost 13-7 to Ole Miss.

The most recent appearance for Auburn in the Liberty Bowl was in 1984. The Tigers beat Arkansas 21-15.

