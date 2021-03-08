CBs Patrick Surtain II, Marlon Character named scheme fits for Chiefs in 2021 draft

Charles Goldman
·3 min read
The Kansas City Chiefs could be looking to add a cornerback in the 2021 NFL draft. The position is one of perpetual need in the NFL and the Chiefs could lose one or both starters to free agency this year. Kansas City has long been one of the best teams in the league at identifying fits for their scheme through unconventional means. Last season, the team didn’t have a single player that made a start at the cornerback position who was drafted earlier than the fourth round.

Our friend Doug Farrar over at Touchdown Wire took a crack at matching up cornerbacks in the 2021 NFL draft with teams based on schematic fit. He took a look at the types of coverages that the players excel in and matched them with corresponding NFL teams who use those coverages frequently. He identified two matches for the Chiefs, one who is sure to be a first-round draft pick and another who isn’t quite as well-known.

Alabama CB Patrick Surtain II

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs ran Cover 0 on over 8% of their defensive snaps during the regular season in 2020, good for the top 5 among NFL defenses. It's a tough job for NFL cornerbacks because they won't have any safety help over the top, and they're very much so left in a 1-on-1 matchup against a receiver. Alabama's Patrick Surtain II excels when tasked with this type of coverage. "(Surtain) was targeted five times in Cover-0 last season, allowing one catch for 13 yards, two pass deflections, and an opponent passer rating of 39.58," Touchdown Wire's Doug Farrar wrote. If the Chiefs intend to continue using Cover 0 looks at such a high rate, they'd be wise to consider Surtain. He's surely on their radar given his father played for Kansas City in the 2000s. The issue is that he's projected to come off the board rather quickly in the first round, so this would be a situation where the Chiefs would likely have to move up and get him. The next prospect deemed a fit is an underclassman who is a bit of a sleeper.

Louisville CB Marlon Character

Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports

Steve Spagnuolo's defense in Kansas City also happens to run Cover 2 looks at a very high rate. Over 15% of their defensive snaps during the regular season were Cover 2, with two deep safeties and zone coverage underneath, good for a top 10 rate among all NFL teams Louisville's Marlon Character, of course, excels in this type of coverage and had a bit of breakout season in 2020. Farrar likes Character because he's a bit reckless with how he throws his body around, but he also sees him as a fit with the Chiefs because of his success when lined up in Cover 2. "Last season, he was targeted six times in Cover-2, allowing just one catch for five yards, no touchdowns, and (an interception)," Farrar wrote. As I mentioned earlier, Character is a little under-the-radar in the pre-draft process. He wasn't invited to the 2021 NFL Scouting Combine and he hasn't received much in the way of hype leading up to the draft. This could be just the type of sleeper option that the team could capitalize on later in the draft.

1

1

