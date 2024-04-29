CBS’ ‘NFL Today’ Shakes Up Host Roster

A few days after an NFL draft that featured a run on first-round quarterbacks, CBS is making some QB changes at its long-running NFL Today studio show.

Matt Ryan, a former league MVP who was a game analyst for the network last year, will move to the pregame desk for the 2024 season, joining James Brown, Nate Burleson, Bill Cowher and JJ Watt. Phil Simms and Boomer Esiason are leaving the show.

“Matt had an outstanding first year at CBS Sports, excelling as both a studio and game analyst,” CBS Sports president and CEO David Berson said in a statement. “He is the consummate team player and a Hall of Fame person. We love the chemistry he has with the studio crew, and we’re excited to see him entertain NFL fans and share his passion, insight and perspective alongside JB, Nate, Coach and JJ.”

Esiason, also a former NFL MVP, will depart The NFL Today after two decades, though he’ll remain in the CBS fold as co-host of the Boomer and Gio Show on CBS Sports Network. Simms, the Super Bowl XXI most valuable player, was the network’s lead game analyst for 20 years before moving to the pregame show in 2017.

“Phil and Boomer set the standard of excellence for NFL analysts,” Berson said. “We are so grateful for their immeasurable contributions to CBS Sports. We genuinely thank them for being incredible teammates and for their passion, dedication and commitment to elevating CBS Sports’ NFL coverage every season.”

Ryan, who played 15 seasons in the NFL, teamed with play-by-play announcer Andrew Catalon and fellow analyst Tiki Barber in the CBS broadcast booth last year. He also appeared on CBS Sports Net’s That Other Pregame Show and NFL Monday QB.

“I grew up watching The NFL Today, so I’m honored to join this iconic show and hope to continue the high standard set by Phil, Boomer and others before me,” said Ryan. “I am thankful for this exciting new opportunity and can’t wait to get started with my new teammates.”

