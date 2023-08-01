CBS’ New NFL Rights Deal Clears the Way for Slimy SpongeBob Super Bowl

For the first time in more than half a century, the Super Bowl will be simulcast on an English-language TV network—one which transmits its signal from a pineapple under the sea.

On Tuesday morning, CBS announced that its Feb. 11 presentation of Super Bowl LVIII will be accessorized with a kid-friendly, Slime-tastic alternate telecast on Nickelodeon. While this will mark the fifth occasion in which Nick will host an NFL feed opposite its network sibling CBS, this will be the first time the Big Game will get the Bikini Bottom treatment.

That the NFL is willing to green light a secondary telecast on Super Sunday is remarkable in and of itself, primarily because the league (and its network partners) have long conceived of the annual championship spectacle as the only game in town. The Nielsen ratings have always supported this interpretation; for example, when CBS last carried the Super Bowl in 2021, 68% of all TVs in use at the time were locked into the Eye Network as the Tom Brady-led Bucs blew out the Chiefs 31-9. By way of comparison, ABC’s share during the game was 1.8%, NBC’s was 1.5% and Fox scraped by with 0.7% of the night’s overall viewership.

In keeping with CBS’s new $23.1 billion rights deal and the NFL’s ongoing mission to connect with the footy-pajamas crowd, the league has given its longest-running broadcast partner an opportunity to mix things up a bit. In today’s multiscreen home, there’s no danger that the SpongeBob remix will detract from the main event; as demonstrated by Nickelodeon’s first Wild Card stunt in 2021, the simulcasts clearly don’t pull all that many adults away from the main feed. Nick’s spin on that season’s Bears-Saints playoff averaged 2.06 million viewers, or 7% of the game’s overall deliveries (30.7 million viewers).

“In year one of our new long-term deal with the NFL, we continue to maximize our expanded distribution rights and further unlock the value of the league,” Paramount Global president and CEO Bob Bakish said, by way of announcing the Super Bowl breakthrough.

The last time two networks shared the Super Bowl was on Jan. 15, 1967, when CBS and NBC split the rights to the first-ever NFL-AFL World Championship Game. The redundancy was a function of the separate nature of the two leagues, with CBS serving as the NFL’s broadcast partner, while NBC held the rights to the upstart AFL. The establishment won on all counts, as Green Bay thumped Kansas City 35-10, while CBS out-delivered NBC by some 4.4 million viewers.

Super Bowl LVIII will mark Nickelodeon’s second NFL outing of the 2023-24 season, as the kids’ channel will warm up for the Big Game with its second annual NFL Nickmas Game. Nick’s inaugural Christmas Day showcase was a bit of a tough sell, as the Rams made short work of the Broncos by a 51-14 margin. Per Nielsen, the simulcast averaged 906,000 viewers, or 4% of the game’s overall deliveries.

This time around, Patrick Mahomes—whose name really kind of sounds like a cartoon character—and the Kansas City Chiefs will host their AFC West rivals, the Las Vegas Raiders.

