CBS NFL announcer Ian Eagle shares his most intriguing NFL storylines of 2022
CBS NFL announcer Ian Eagle shares his most intriguing NFL storylines of 2022. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
CBS NFL announcer Ian Eagle shares his most intriguing NFL storylines of 2022. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Exactly a year to the day the Panthers traded for him, DE Darryl Johnson was waived by the team.
The Bills reportedly wasted no time in reaching out to former Titans punter Brett Kern.
Joaquin Niemann of Chile was headed to Boston on Monday for the next LIV Golf event, which would give the Saudi-funded league its youngest PGA Tour winner as it fills out its roster for the rest of the inaugural season. “Going but has not signed it yet,” Carlos Rodriguez, his manager at GSE Worldwide, said in a text to The Associated Press. The 23-year-old Niemann, who is No. 19 in the world ranking, was the most prominent name mentioned in various reports over the weekend to leave the PGA Tour.
Jets coach Robert Saleh said Chris Streveler had “one of the greatest preseasons in the history of football.” Streveler became a preseason legend in New York, completing 72.7 percent of his passes for 277 yards with five touchdowns and a 120.9 passer rating, while leading them in rushing. He engineered three comeback victories, throwing game-winners [more]
Broncos punter Sam Martin wouldn’t take a pay cut, so he got cut. The Broncos are cutting Martin today after he said he wouldn’t accept any pay reduction, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. A fifth-round draft pick of the Lions in 2013, Martin spent seven years in Detroit and has spent the last [more]
After an extended stay on the open market, veteran safety Tyrann Mathieu landed with the Saints. Under the circumstances, he got a good deal. But there’s currently a vague question lingering. He tweeted on Monday night, and then deleted, this sentiment: “The only job where youth beats out experience without actually being better.” Roughly an [more]
Following Jimmy Garoppolo's new pay cut, the 49ers hope to avoid some unfortunate history in the 2022 NFL season.
Running back Duke Johnson isn’t the only notable veteran departing Buffalo on Tuesday. The Bills are also releasing tight end O.J. Howard, according to multiple reports. Howard signed a one-year deal with Buffalo in March that guaranteed him just over $3 million. But the guaranteed money involved apparently was not enough to keep him around. [more]
According to Buffalo Bills sideline reporter Cynthia Frelund, Mayfield told her, “I’m gonna [expletive] them up” during a postgame conversation following the Panthers’ 21-0 victory last Friday at Bank of America Stadium.
Josh Gordon didn’t make the Chiefs’ 53-man roster. Gordon, the veteran who was once among the NFL’s best wide receivers, is being cut today, according to multiple reports. Despite trading Tyreek Hill to Miami, the Chiefs had a competitive wide receiver room in camp, with several players competing for the No. 5 spot behind JuJu [more]
Jimmy Garoppolo's restructured contract with the 49ers will keep him in the Bay this season -- and Twitter reacted appropriately.
The Dallas Cowboys could make some cuts that would surprise fans as they work their way to a 53-man roster for the regular season. | From @BenGrimaldi
Third-string quarterback Davis Webb didn’t make the Giants’ 53-man roster. The Giants cut Webb today, according to multiple reports. Webb spent the last three years with the Bills and signed with the Giants this year after former Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll had been named head coach. So Webb knew the offense, and it was [more]
NFL teams must be down to 53 players on their rosters by the end of business on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. We’ll update this post regularly as all 32 NFL teams make their cuts to assemble their 53-man rosters. Arizona Cardinals: Released cornerback Josh Jackson and linebacker Joe Walker and waived offensive lineman Koda Martin [more]
The woman accusing an NFL rookie of rape is speaking out. Matt Araiza was cut from the Buffalo Bills over the weekend after the allegation became public. Lilia Luciano reports. Warning: Some of the details are disturbing.
Here's a list of the moves the Cleveland Browns have made as they get their roster down to 53 before the 4 p.m. deadline on Tuesday.
The Steelers still need to find another edge rusher.
Police believe former Alabama RB Brian Robinson was targeted in a robbery attempt, and why that's a crying shame
Who will make the Patriots' 53-man roster? Keep track of all of New England's transactions ahead of the 4 p.m. ET cutdown deadline as Bill Belichick's Week 1 roster rounds into form.
Actor Eric Stonestreet was among the Chiefs fans who responded to the message from Gordon.