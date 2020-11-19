CBS NFL analyst continues to flip flop on Mike Tomlin and the Steelers

"I've been a critic of Mike Tomlin in terms of the ol' trap game, those comments, oh baby! That's the best thing I've ever heard from Mike Tomlin."@AdamSchein LOVES the Steelers mindset heading into this 'trap game.' pic.twitter.com/RP5xt7aWwr — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) November 18, 2020

If you have been paying attention you know that CBS Sports analyst Adam Schein isn’t sure how he feels about the Pittsburgh Steelers. Schein continues to waffle on whether or not Pittsburgh is any good but it seems like his latest take is that the Steelers are great.

Schein called the Steelers offseason abysmal at one point, then did a pivot and changed his point of view. Now he has found his way back to the bandwagon and hopes someone saved him a seat.

This is a perfect example of how hard it is for the media to believe in the Steelers. When you go down the list of the best teams in the NFL, it is easy for the media to acknowledge teams like the Kansas City Chiefs and Seattle Seahawks but I’m not sure what else the Steelers have to do in order to be lumped into that group.

