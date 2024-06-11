CBS names Penn State OL one of the top impact freshman

We are at peak off-season, where the portal is closed, and rosters are mostly set. Most news circling the college football community concerns recruiting or someone’s list or ranking. CBS Sports has provided us entertainment in the former category, with Chris Hummer listing the most likely impact frosh players for each nation’s top 10 teams.

The impact freshman Hummer lists for the Nittany Lions might surprise the average Penn State fan because it’s a first-year offensive lineman, but truthfully, it’s an apt choice. Cooper Cousins, the freshman out of Erie, Pennsylvania, can be a massive asset for Penn State in year one.

Relates: Cooper Cousins’s 2024 player profile

It has been well-documented that Cousins’s versatility might be his most prominent trait during his first season in Happy Valley after Penn State lost three offensive line starters to the NFL draft.

Hummer alludes to this message that even if Cousins is not a day-one starter, he should play significant snaps in just about every game this fall. He has drawn tremendous reviews from James Franklin and other members of the coaching staff throughout the offseason.

While it remains to be seen which offensive line spots Cousins will line up in, he will undoubtedly have a considerable role in Penn State’s offense this year.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire