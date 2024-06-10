CBS names Ohio State running back room one of the best in the country

We are at peak off-season, where the portal is closed and rosters are mostly set. Most of the news circling the college football community is either in regard to recruiting or someone’s list or ranking. CBS Sports has provided us entertainment in the latter category with Tom Fornelli of CBS Sports releasing his top five running back rooms with Ohio State headlining the group.

Even the most staunch Buckeye hater would have to agree that a backfield composed of TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins is pretty insane. Mix those two All-American candidates with a consensus top ten back in the 2024 recruiting class in James Peoples, and its hard to find a weakness.

Georgia was listed at No. 2, and this also makes sense with the addition of Trevor Etienne. Kansas makes an appearance at No. 3, due to the return of Devin Neal. The most controversial pick of the bunch is probably Texas at No. 3 despite the loss of Jonathan Brooks. UCF earns the nod at No. 5 in large part due to the addition of Peny Boone through the portal.

Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins has lost his black stripe! The Ole Miss transfer notched 2,725 yards and 34 touchdowns in two seasons. Now, he and TreVeyon Henderson will wreak havoc on Big Ten defenses. pic.twitter.com/07epr24Hjq — The Silver Bulletin (@tSilverBulletin) March 26, 2024

