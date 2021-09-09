"CBS Mornings" co-host Nate Burleson on tonight's NFL kickoff game

Associated Press

Waiting for the hearse carrying one of the 13 U.S. service members killed in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan two weeks ago, Faye Hillis thought about all the military veterans she had mourned at her hometown's lone funeral home. “I’m having all these flashbacks,” she said Wednesday as school children, families and veterans lined the village's two main streets to honor Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak. While the war in Afghanistan is over, its harsh reality is still coming home as Americans now are beginning to honor and bury the last casualties to come back from a 20-year war that claimed more than 2,400 American lives.