CBS mock draft: Jags land QB, strengthen WR group with Devonta Smith

The Jacksonville Jaguars are almost in their last quarter of football for the 2020 season and changes are on the way. They recently moved on from general manager Dave Caldwell and the firing of the coaching staff could be next come January.

When those probable changes occur, one thing that the next general manager is going to want is his own quarterback, and with the second overall pick in their grasp, he could snag any quarterback not named Trevor Lawrence. Like they have in most mocks, that’s the direction they went in a new CBS mock by Josh Edwards. However, instead of going with Justin Fields as we’ve typically seen, the Jags took Brigham Young’s Zach Wilson second overall.

2. Jacksonville Jaguars – QB Zach Wilson (BYU) The conversation for the second quarterback off the board has gotten interesting. Zach Wilson possesses a lot of traits that will excite NFL teams but there are some that will question the competition he played. Justin Fields could still be the second quarterback taken but Wilson certainly has a shot.

Wilson is shooting up draft boards, and when looking at his 2020 performance, it’s understandable. His gunslinger style is simply fun to watch on the field as he’s displayed great arm strength and accuracy, which is something we all know NFL scouts love. Many fans may be alarmed by his recent rise up draft boards but it’s worth noting he’s dealt with shoulder and hand injuries prior to this year. He’s now healthy and has put together a solid season, going 175-of-237 (74.3%) for 2,723 passing yards, 25 touchdowns, and just two picks.

With their other pick, the Jags selected Alabama receiver Devonta Smith to strengthen their receivers corps.

24. Jacksonville Jaguars – WR Devonta Smith (Ohio State) Jacksonville has bigger needs and they could go in another direction but I am drawn to the idea of drowning their new QB in options. The Jaguars are not going to fix all of their problems in one offseason so it is important capitalize on the best talents available. D.J. Chark, Laviska Shenault and Devonta Smith are a dynamic trio to help make the rookie QB’s transition easier.

The Jags’ receiving corps is one that has a lot of potential, but using the Kansas City Chiefs’ philosophy of piling up skill players doesn’t sound like a bad idea. Facing the trio of D.J. Chark Jr., Laviska Shenault Jr., and Smith would be a nightmare to coordinators with the right quarterback. Additionally, Alabama’s track record with receivers makes the pick feel a bit safer.

Statistically, the productive Tide receiver has garnered 72 catches for 1,074 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2020. He’d make a lot of sense for the Jags if they lost Keelan Cole in the offseason, as he’d offer the Jags offense a slippery receiver with solid footwork.

Both Wilson and Smith would be exciting picks to add to the Jags’ roster although they may need more defensive help than offensive help. Feel free to comment on the following mock via social media as the Jags are coming up on a big offseason.