CBS’ Jones: Vikings hesitant to give up No. 23 to trade up

With the NFL draft just a day away, the rumors are coming in fast and heavy. The latest from CBS Sports NFL Insider Johnathan Jones paints an interesting picture for the Minnesota Vikings and what they may get out of Thursday’s first round.

While it’s long been assumed that the Vikings acquired the 23rd pick in the draft from the Houston Texans as more ammunition to move up from #11 to take a quarterback, general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is reportedly hesitant to put that pick in a package, reports Jones.

Adofo-Mensah may have no choice about including that second first-round pick in a trade package. The cost to move up into the top 5 (or 6) is already steep, and it’s even more steep when it’s a quarterback you’re attempting to move up for. Add in the fact that it’s a poorly kept secret that you’re on the market for a quarterback, and the price could be astronomical.

One thing that may be working in the Vikings’ favor is that they have a couple of options when looking to move up. There are arguably three quarterbacks whom the Vikings could take: Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, or J.J. McCarthy, and two teams — the Cardinals and Chargers — picking in the top five who likely aren’t looking to take a quarterback.

The majority of rumors coming out recently have centered on the New England Patriots at number three overall, but if the Vikings are content with the fourth quarterback off the board, they may be able to pull off a trade that doesn’t force them to sacrifice that second first-round pick. It’s a matter of how happy the Vikings are with whoever is the “odd man out,” so to speak.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire