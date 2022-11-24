CBS’s Jim Nantz jinxes Lions kicker Michael Badgley by refusing to acknowledge the jinx

Coming into the Detroit Lions’ Thanksgiving Day game against the Buffalo Bills at Detroit’s Ford Field, Lions kicker Michael Badgley hadn’t missed a single kick of any kind. He was 10 of 10 on field goal attempts, and 12 of 12 on extra point attempts.

So, when Badgley set up for a 29-yard field goal attempt with 2:00 left in the third quarter and the Bills up, 19-14, CBS’s Jim Nantz tried to absolve himself of any responsibility before the fact by refusing the acknowledge the existence of the power of the announcer’s ability to jinx a kicker by talking about how outstanding he is.

Holy jinx by Jim Nantz. This might be the ultimate announcers jinx. pic.twitter.com/NjHqszfSHE — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 24, 2022

Needless to say, this predicated Badgley’s first miss of the season.

Nantz is a veteran and should know better. You cannot get past the kicker’s jinx. You cannot will it out of existence. It simply is, and it rules all

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire