CBS’ James Brown delivers powerful commentary: ‘Hate is a disease. It is a virus that spreads and kills’

James Brown took a timeout from “The NFL Today” on CBS Sunday to deliver a powerful and important commentary on the state of the world.

Listen to the words and thoughts of the host of the show:

"Hate is a disease. It is a virus that spreads and kills." On The NFL Today, James Brown delivers a message on hate and antisemitism. pic.twitter.com/Qs4lTutaJo — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 6, 2022

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire