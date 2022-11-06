CBS’ James Brown delivers powerful commentary: ‘Hate is a disease. It is a virus that spreads and kills’
James Brown took a timeout from “The NFL Today” on CBS Sunday to deliver a powerful and important commentary on the state of the world.
Listen to the words and thoughts of the host of the show:
"Hate is a disease. It is a virus that spreads and kills."
On The NFL Today, James Brown delivers a message on hate and antisemitism. pic.twitter.com/Qs4lTutaJo
— NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 6, 2022