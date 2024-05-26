CBS: Jaguars’ Andre Cisco ‘primed for breakout season’

Entering his fourth season in the NFL and a contract year, CBS Sports believes Jacksonville safety Andre Cisco is in for a breakout 2024 campaign.

Analyzing his five top candidates for such a season, CBS Sports analyst Chris Trapasso included the Jaguars’ third-round selection from the 2021 NFL draft, predicting that Cisco is among those bound to ascend toward a big pay-day with strong play in 2024, after tallying seven interceptions over the past two years.

If you don’t pay close attention to the Jaguars, or maybe your favorite team isn’t in the AFC playing the Jaguars twice a year, the name Andre Cisco probably doesn’t mean much to you. But let me tell you, this is one of the premier young safeties in football. The former Syracuse star, whose final season with the Orange was cut way short due to an early injury, has elite ball-tracking range. After experiencing the nightmarish Urban Meyer experiment that went about as well as the Stanford prison experiment, Cisco had three interceptions in 2022 and tacked on four last season. And he just turned 24 in March. The 6-foot, 210-pounder is built like a stocky strong safety but glides to the football downfield like he’s making the transition from playing center field on a Major League Baseball team. Do not be surprised if Cisco’s interception total rises again, which then leads to a sizable new deal either during or after his fourth season in Jacksonville.

After making three starts over 17 appearances as a rookie, Cisco took on a starting role in the Jaguars’ defense in 2022 that he has not relinquished while Jacksonville has otherwise reconstructed its secondary this offseason.

Instead, he serves as one leaders of the unit, with ample production to validate his positioning.

Over 30 games in the past two seasons, in addition to his seven interceptions, Cisco has tallied 135 tackles including two for loss, 1.5 sacks, 15 pass breakups and one forced fumble.

Washington guard Samuel Cosmi, Dallas defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa, Houston edge rusher Derek Barnett and New Orleans wide receiver Rashid Shaheed made the list alongside Cisco.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire