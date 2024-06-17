CBS identifies Jaguars’ 2024 rookie ‘sleeper’

As Jacksonville’s 2024 NFL draft class prepares to embark on its collective rookie season, all eyes are on wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr and his potential to make an immediate impact.

But beyond the Jaguars’ first-round pick, which freshmen could be in a position to contribute significantly this year?

According to Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports, cornerback and third-round selection, Jarrian Jones, is Jacksonville’s top candidate for such a breakout.

Trapasso identified post-Day 1 “sleepers” from April’s draft who could step into key roles for their teams in 2024. Following his productive college career at Florida State and considering Jacksonville’s need for stability at the nickel cornerback position, the No. 96 overall pick made for a sensible choice.

Jones was one of the largest and most athletically gifted nickel cornerbacks in a class loaded with good ones. Mostly operating out of the slot, the Mississippi State turned Florida State standout had five interceptions and nine pass breakups across five collegiate seasons. He’s nearly 6-foot and 190 pounds, so it’d be easy to mistake him for a boundary cornerback. The Jaguars signed [safety] Darnell Savage in free agency, but he’s best away from the line of scrimmage. They don’t have an established, steady nickel cornerback. That’s precisely what Jones was in four seasons with the Seminoles. He has the athletic chops and smarts to assume that role immediately in Jacksonville. Impressive stat to know: 40-yard dash, vertical, and broad jump all above the 85th percentile at his position

Over five college seasons, his first with Mississippi State before four with Florida State, Jones compiled 96 tackles with 5.5 for loss, one sack, five interceptions with one pick-six, 12 defended passes and one forced fumble in 55 games.

Jones shined at nickel corner in 2023 after spending most of his career on the outside, recording single-season career-highs with three interceptions, 25 total tackles and five tackles for loss. In coverage, he allowed 50% of his targets (16-of-32) to be caught, per Pro Football Focus.

Jacksonville allowed its primary nickel cornerback from the 2023 season, Tre Herndon, to exit via free agency earlier this offseason. Herndon signed with the New York Giants last week.

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson and new defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen have floated Savage, who signed a three-year, $21.75 contract with the team in March, as a fit for Herndon’s former position, along with Jones.

Savage most often aligned at deep safety during five seasons with his drafted team, Green Bay, but notably logged 1,026 snaps at box safety and 961 snaps at nickel cornerback over the years.

In his 72-game NFL career, Savage has produced 302 tackles with nine for loss, one sack, nine interceptions, one pick-six, 32 defended passes and two forced fumbles.

