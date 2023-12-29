CBS graphic compares J.J. McCarthy's stats before, after Connor Stalions resignation

Even amid a sign-stealing scandal thought to be led by former assistant Connor Stalions, Michigan football (13-0, 9-0 Big Ten) clinched the No. 1 ranking and faces No. 4 Alabama (12-1, 8-0 SEC) in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Rose Bowl on Monday.

That hasn't stopped the scandal from becoming a talking point, even as the Wolverines are on the precipice of a potential CFP national championship. And CBS on Friday suggested Stalions' departure may be connected with the declining stats of quarterback J.J. McCarthy in the latter half of the season.

CBS displayed a graphic comparing the Wolverine quarterback's stats before and after Stalions' resignation, which occurred Nov. 3 with five games left in the regular season. Although McCarthy's stats were noticeably worse following Stalions' departure (with CBS likely presenting it as though it impacted McCarthy's play), there are two key factors let out of the sentiment.

Included in that final stretch were a pair of top-10 wins against Penn State and Ohio State, both of which rank No. 1 and No. 3, respectively, in total defense this season.

Before Stalions' resignation, McCarthy was completing 78.1% of his passes and averaging 225 passing yards per game with 18 touchdowns to one interception. After Stalions' resignation, McCarthy threw only one touchdown pass while completing 68.6% of his passes while averaging 166 passing yards per game in the final five games of the season.

Volume also played a role in McCarthy's production in his past five outings, as he attempted 118 passes in five games, including only eight against the Nittany Lions and 20 against the Buckeyes. Regardless, McCarthy still finished 10th in the Heisman Trophy voting after posting 2,630 passing yards with 19 touchdowns to four interceptions this season. He also completed 74.2% of his attempts en route to leading Michigan to a Big Ten championship and undefeated record thus far.

Michigan also ranks fifth nationally in passing efficiency this season, behind LSU, Oregon, Liberty and USC. LSU had the Heisman winner in quarterback Jayden Daniels, Liberty finished undefeated and will face the Ducks in the Fiesta Bowl and Oregon boasted Heisman finalist Bo Nix. The Trojans were led by quarterback Caleb Williams, the 2022 Heisman winner and likely top overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft.

J.J. McCarthy stats

Passing: 213 of 287 (74.2%) for 2,630 yards and 19 touchdowns to four interceptions

Rushing: 57 carries for 146 yards and three touchdowns

J.J. McCarthy NFL draft projections

Many draft experts project McCarthy as a likely first-round pick in the upcoming NFL draft. Here's a list of recent mock draft projections for McCarthy:

