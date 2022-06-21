CBS golf analyst Nick Faldo stepping down after 2022 season

CBS will have a new lead analyst for its golf coverage starting in 2023.

Nick Faldo is stepping down from his post as the network’s top golf analyst and will be replaced by Trevor Immelman. Faldo said in a statement posted to social media on Tuesday morning that he was looking forward to focusing on other ventures.

“The great run includes the fact that I have been on the road since I was 18 years old and am about to be 65 years old this July,” Faldo wrote. “That’s a long run of airports, hotel rooms and restaurant meals.”

The six-time major winner has been alongside Jim Nantz as CBS’ lead analyst since 2006. His contract with the network was up at the end of the 2022 season and he said he told CBS executives at the start of the season that he wouldn’t be looking to extend his deal.

Faldo’s final broadcast with the network will be on Aug. 7 at the Wyndham Championship. He is one of just seven golfers to win three or more Masters tournaments. Faldo went back-to-back in 1989 and 1990 and then won his third and final major title in the spring of 1996. He also won three British Opens and is one of 19 golfers with three or more Open titles.

Nick Faldo's last CBS broadcast will be in August. (Photo by Chris Condon/PGA TOUR)

Immelman moves up

CBS didn’t look very far to find Faldo’s replacement. Immelman has been a part of CBS’ coverage for the past four seasons and has also worked as an analyst for the Golf Channel. He’s already become a familiar voice for golf fans in recent years.

“The name that kept coming up all the time was Trevor Immelman,” CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus told the Sports Business Journal. “Trevor is a great team player. The game is becoming increasingly more international, and he’s got international pedigree. Listening to his work on the Masters, he just became the most logical and best choice.”

Immelman, 42, won the 2008 Masters for his only major win. He won two PGA Tour events along with four European Tour events in his professional career and got his start in broadcasting with Turner Sports at the 2017 PGA Championship.