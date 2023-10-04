What CBS' Gary Danielson thinks of social media criticism, Alabama football vs. Texas A&M

Gary Danielson, CBS' top college football analyst, is bothered by the posts on social media, but not for the reason you might think.

What bothers him is what isn't discussed on social media about the CBS broadcasts.

"I don't go on it," Danielson told The Tuscaloosa News on Wednesday. "I'm aware of it, but I don't go on it. It's not whether it's good or bad about me. It's that it ignores 75 other highly-skilled people who are put on a game. After every game, it's Gary this and Gary that. I'm telling you, if it was 100% positive how great Gary is every game, I still wouldn't want to get it. We have a tremendous crew."

And he wishes the work that goes into each event from that crew got mentioned more on social media.

"For it to be marginalized to whether I do a good job or not, my bosses think I do," Danielson said. "I've got six Emmy nominations that think I do. Whether the fans ... One more point, I've never ever played to the fans. I've called the games, I feel like I represent the game and the fans. I'm not trying to play to them, tell them what they want to hear. I tell them what I see."

Danielson likes calling games for SEC fans. "The fans hold everyone accountable," he said. He expressed a preference for that over fans who don't care much. And he knows criticism is part of the job. When asked whether it's hard not to let the criticism get to him, he said it's not.

"I've just always been able to ... I think just more understand it," Danielson said. "I played quarterback in the NFL, and I wasn't a superstar. You had to go play, have your teammates believe in you and to be honest, it's not the noise from people who don't know me that bothers me. Sometimes it's the silence of people who do work with me that you've got to be careful to not hear. 'You guys know what is going on here.'"

In a wide-ranging conversation with The Tuscaloosa News, Danielson broke down the upcoming matchup he will be calling between No. 10 Alabama (4-1, 2-0 SEC) and Texas A&M (4-1, 2-0) on Saturday (2:30 p.m., CBS) at Kyle Field. Here are some of his answers, some of which are edited for length and clarity.

What will be key matchup in Alabama vs. Texas A&M?

Danielson: "This week, it seems to me, the two offensive lines will be responsible for allowing the quarterback to be whatever he can be on both teams. If they don't get the play up front, I don't know if either quarterback is going to have enough firepower within the offense to really make a difference in the game. Both defensive lines and edge rushers are so advanced. To me, this is a good old fashioned 2015 Alabama game where their offensive line and defensive line dominated games. They need to step up. They've been improving, but they need to step it up one more step in this game because they're facing a really talented front for Texas A&M."

How Alabama can counter Texas A&M's defensive front

Danielson: "Both teams need to handle so that the fronts aren't able to pin their ears back like A&M was against Auburn and the way they were against Arkansas. If you allow either group of defensive linemen the ability to play in third down, they have too many good football players for either offensive line to hold up. To me, who can run the ball is key."

Danielson thinks this looks like 'an Alabama defense you recognize'

Danielson: "I think they're back to where their run stoppers up front are really clogging the middle allowing for the athletes on the outside to be the athletes they want to be. Marshall is a really good addition, using the transfer portal, for both sides of this. It's been great for Trezmen (Marshall) to be able to play after his injury career at Georgia. I also think with (Deontae) Lawson down, Campbell is stepping up the way he has ... Both of those talented inside linebackers kind of remind me of the inside linebacker play we're used to at Alabama."

Who wins?

Danielson: "I have no idea. I do think this: Whoever wins this game is going to be electrified. I know Alabama fans. They believe in their team. I think right now, they are waiting for one more win to really jump on board and beat their chest about 'this is a championship team.' I think they're saying, 'Alright, I can see a little bit, they're getting back to being physical the way I want, playing good defense.' But if they beat A&M, I think the Alabama fan base will start saying, 'We can beat anybody in the SEC.' The same goes for A&M. The fan base there has been crushed so many times, jumping on board with A&M, only to be disappointed. I think they're sitting back going, "I don't want to go all in. I don't want to get hurt again.' If they beat Alabama, I think they're all in as they head to Tennessee the next weekend."

Thoughts on Alabama fans and SEC fans

Danielson: "I think the fans are great. I've never had a problem with any of the Alabama fans, nor any other fan base in the SEC. It's been great. People care about their football teams."

"I think it's been a little bit of a misconception that the SEC fans are out of control. In my 18 years, I've never by any fan, anywhere in the conference, in an airport or a restaurant, been disrespected or called out or felt uncomfortable. They all kid ya and ask for a little bit more love, but they have all have been respectful as anyone could ask for."

Nick Kelly covers Alabama football and men's basketball for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him @_NickKelly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: CBS' Gary Danielson not bothered by noise from 'people who don't know me'