CBS cuts away from the Cowboys blowing out the Vikings

Every so often, either CBS or Fox will break away from a matchup and switch what game some areas of the country get due to the matchup being a blowout.

That happened to the Dallas Cowboys blowing out the Minnesota Vikings, as CBS moved the majority of the country to the Cincinnati Bengals taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers, which is a one-point game as the thrid quarter winds down.

CBS has cut away from Vikings-Cowboys and Bengals-Steelers is now on for most of the country. Vikings-Cowboys is still in the 3rd quarter. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 20, 2022

When the network changed the game over to the AFC North clash, the Cowboys were up 37-3 over the 8-1 Vikings

A really rough showing for the Vikings, but it’s something that they won’t have to sit on for long with the New England Patriots coming to town Thanksgiving night.

