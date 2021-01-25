CBS commentator Tony Romo predicted Chiefs vs. Buccaneers Super Bowl in Week 12

Predicting the outcome of plays before they happen wasn’t enough for former Dallas Cowboys quarterback-turned-commentator Tony Romo. No, Romo had to take things one step further and predict the two teams to face off in Super Bowl LV.

This happened back in Week 12 of the NFL’s regular season, when the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers first faced off. The Chiefs had just delivered the final blow to the Bucs, kneeling out the game to win 27-24. As the postgame handshakes began, Romo uttered his prediction for the football-watching world to hear.

“A slight guess here,” Romo told his fellow broadcaster, Jim Nantz. “I think there’s a better than good chance, I don’t know what even that percentage is, that these two are going to be here in Tampa.”

After calling Chiefs/Bucs in Week 12, Tony Romo had a feeling they’d be back in Tampa for Super Bowl LV. pic.twitter.com/lIqUsFXP0o — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) January 25, 2021

Who knows if Romo is a fortune-teller, wizard or just really good at his job. One thing is for certain, Romo spoke this one into existence. We now get to witness the fifth career matchup between Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady and they’re sure to deliver a show on Super Bowl Sunday.

Romo will also call the Chiefs and Buccaneers game as the two teams face off in Super Bowl LV. You can rest assured that he’ll have some more predictive commentary during the course of that game. Hopefully, it’ll be indicative of another Kansas City win.

