CBS College Football Analyst Rick Neuheisel predicts Alabama to upset Georgia

The Georgia Bulldogs ride high into this Saturday’s SEC Championship on a 29-game winning streak that has included the last two national championships. The Dawgs are the No. 1 team in the country right now and have their eyes set on a three-peat, but only one man may be able to stop that. That would be none other than the greatest of all time, Nick Saban.

Since taking over as the head coach of the Crimson Tide, Saban is 7-2 against UGA with one of the two losses being only the fourth game he ever coached at the school. The Tide got the best of Georgia in the 2021 SEC Championship, but the Bulldogs got their revenge in the national title as Alabama was without both Jameson Williams and John Metchie in the loss. Saban has had a ton of success in SEC Championship games as he’s posted a 10-1 record and also won a remarkable 16 straight games in Atlanta.

It seems as if the majority of the people in the media are riding with Kirby Smart’s squad this weekend, but not everyone. Rick Neuheisel of CBS Sports predicts that the Crimson Tide will beat Georgia this weekend. Neuheisel believes that the running dimension of Jalen Milroe will cause a lot of problems for the Georgia defense. He goes on to say, “Here comes Milroe who has a couple of 100-yard games under his belt. Tommy Rees has developed a quarterback run game to go along with some big downfield chunks. They’re No. 2 in the country in terms of yards per attempt, there’s reason to believe it on the geographic field why they can win, but the Church of Saban will sing again.”

"The Church of Saban will sing again." 🗣️@CoachNeuheisel is taking Bama & Jalen Milroe's rushing ability to pull the upset against No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship 👀 pic.twitter.com/fyGcXbJOBB — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) November 29, 2023

