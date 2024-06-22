CBS calls Jaguars’ play-calling an ‘overlooked’ offseason storyline

The Jaguars have been in the news a lot this offseason.

They handed out two of the biggest contracts in franchise history (and in one case, NFL history), signed eight players during March’s free agency period, picked nine more in April’s NFL draft, and even struck a deal with Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan on proposals to renovate EverBank Stadium (pending City Council approval).

But CBS analyst Cody Benjamin thinks one Jaguars storyline has been buried in the team’s offseason newsfeed: Who will call Jacksonville’s offensive plays in 2024?

Everyone has an opinion about [quarterback Trevor] Lawrence cashing in with a $275 million extension, but maybe it’s time to figure out exactly who is going to be responsible for orchestrating the former No. 1 draft pick’s offense. After shuffling Lawrence’s receiving corps this offseason, welcoming Gabe Davis and Brian Thomas Jr. in favor of Calvin Ridley, the Jacksonville Jaguars have been mum about the quarterback’s play-caller for 2024, with coach Doug Pederson repeatedly eluding questions about the role this offseason. Why is this relevant? Because Lawrence took a noticeable step back in 2023, offensive coordinator Press Taylor’s first year as the full-time play-caller. Pederson previously split decision-making with Taylor in 2022, which has many thinking the head man could reclaim the responsibility for himself. Another layer here: Pederson’s relationship with Taylor was reportedly at the crux of his abrupt split from the Philadelphia Eagles years ago; once revered for his offense, Pederson’s unit grew stale in 2019-2020, and his insistence on making Taylor a coordinator contributed to the Eagles’ decision to move on.

Jacksonville’s offense took a step back with Taylor calling plays full-time in 2023, compared to 2022 when Pederson was believed to occupy the role. It’s since been reported the two split the duties between halves.

The unit generally ranked around league average last season, finishing No. 13 in the NFL in yards (339.5) and points (22.2) per game compared to No. 10 in those categories (357.4 and 23.8) the year before. But its rushing game production dropped by 27.7 yards per game (falling to No. 24 from No. 14), its yards per play reduced by half a yard (down to No. 15 from No. 8), and its turnover count increased by eight (jumping to fifth-most from No. 19).

Granted, the offense averaged 23.7 points per game over the first six weeks of the season, before Lawrence suffered his first of four considerable injuries (a knee bruise, high-ankle sprain, concussion and shoulder sprain) on the year.

Still, Pederson hasn’t ruled out the possibility of re-taking the job for the 2024 campaign.

“I think those are things that I need to consider this offseason and this spring,” Pederson said on Feb. 27. “There were things out of my control that I had to deal with more the last year that takes you away from some of that stuff … as part of the evaluation process, I have to evaluate myself and Press as decision-makers and play callers and see what’s best for our team.”

But Pederson has not provided much of an update since, despite the question persisting from reporters and analysts.

“[We] don’t play a game until September,” Pederson said on May 10. “So we got some time.”

Reporting that Taylor would take over as Jacksonville’s play-caller surfaced on the first day of the regular season in 2023. At this rate, it’s fair to wonder if the Jaguars’ decision will be offered on a similar timeline this year.

