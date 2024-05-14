CBS to broadcast Notre Dame-Purdue; kickoff time set

Notre Dame and Purdue are natural rivals in that they both call the state of Indiana their home. Now, we know when they’ll be kicking off Sept. 14 in West Lafayette and how the game can be seen. The contest will begin at 3:30 p.m. EDT and be broadcast on CBS in its first full season covering the Big Ten.

The Irish on CBS is nothing new as the network covered their victory in last season’s Sun Bowl. CBS last broadcast a regular-season game for the Irish during their 2019 loss to Georgia. The Irish have won 34 of their previous 50 nationally-televised games on the network.

With this announcement, the Irish will be on each of the three original broadcast networks during their first three weeks. Their season opener Aug. 31 against Texas A&M will be on ABC, and NBC naturally will cover the Sept. 7 home opener against Northern Illinois.

We’ll see if Fox, the fourth broadcast network, picks up a game later on, perhaps the regular-season finale at USC. For now though, the 2024 Irish have a diverse TV profile.

