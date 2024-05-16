CBS announced as new home for Big Ten football championship game

The Big Ten Conference added a championship game to the football season in 2011. Wisconsin would edge out Michigan State 42-39 for the first-ever conference championship game in the Big Ten. Every year since that time, Fox has been the home of that final Big Ten matchup of the year … but that all changes in 2024.

It was announced that CBS will televise this year’s Big Ten championship game on December 7. With the new deal struck last year between Fox, CBS, and NBC to air Big Ten games, it looks like there will be a rotation of those networks to air the game. CBS will get the 2024 and 2028 games. Fox will air the 2025, 2027, and 2029 championship games, and NBC will take the 2026 slot.

Saturdays at 3:30PM ET are looking B1G in 2024 ‼️ 💥 Sept. 14 – @NDFootball at @BoilerFootball 💥 Sept. 21 – @USCFB at @UMichFootball 💥 Dec. 7 – B1G Championship Game at 8PM ET It’s all on CBS and streaming on @paramountplus 🍿 pic.twitter.com/KoqsdRykct — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) May 14, 2024

CBS has been synonymous with SEC football and has aired the SEC championship game since 2001. But that partnership ended in 2023 as ESPN has taken over the rights to Southeastern Conference games.

It’s going to feel a bit odd not hearing Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt calling the final game of the Big Ten season, but change has always been part of this sport and will continue to be so.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire