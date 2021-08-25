CBS announced commentators for first 2 Jaguars games

CBS revealed its lineup of game commentators for the first two weeks of the NFL regular season on Tuesday. That included the Jacksonville Jaguars’ season opener against Houston (AKA the pending debut of Trevor Lawrence), which will be called by CBS Sports’ Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta, and A.J. Ross.

After its only win a year ago came during Week 1, Jacksonville has another winnable opener against a Texans team surrounded by question marks both on and off the field.

We also know who will be in the booth for the Jags’ home-opener the following week against Denver. Neither team is expected to be particularly good this year, and it’s another game that could go either way for the Jags. Spero Dedes and Jay Feely will be on the call.

Both of these first two games will provide potentially winnable opportunities for the Jaguars coming off a 1-15 season, but since neither present many storylines of national interest aside from Lawrence’s play, neither were able to land the commentary A-team of Jim Nantz and Tony Romo.