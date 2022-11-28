CBS analyst ranks Texas basketball No. 1 in consecutive weeks

3
Joey Hickey
·2 min read

Texas basketball is once again lonely at the top of another ranking. CBS writer Gary Parrish has Texas ranked as the No. 1 team in the country.

Another budding rival entered the Top 10. Purdue moved up to No. 7 is Parrish’s ranking following impressive 18-point win over No. 6 Gonzaga. Sunday’s win over No. 8 Duke was not factored into his rankings and could vault the Boilermakers higher.

As many recall, Purdue’s size advantage was too much for the Longhorns in the NCAA Tournament. Matt Painter’s team eliminated Texas in the Round of 32 last year. In some ways, it was a revenge game for the Boilermakers who lost to Texas in 2018 and 2019.

The Creighton Bluejays improved to No. 5 in the ranking. Baylor and Kansas were not included in the Top 10. Here’s a look at the top of Parrish’s rankings.

Texas Longhorns

Houston Cougars

Arizona Wildcats

Virginia Cavaliers

Creighton Bluejays

Arkansas Razorbacks

Purdue Boilermakers

UConn Huskies

Gonzaga Bulldogs

Alabama Crimson Tide

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire

Recommended Stories