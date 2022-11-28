CBS analyst ranks Texas basketball No. 1 in consecutive weeks

Texas basketball is once again lonely at the top of another ranking. CBS writer Gary Parrish has Texas ranked as the No. 1 team in the country.

Another budding rival entered the Top 10. Purdue moved up to No. 7 is Parrish’s ranking following impressive 18-point win over No. 6 Gonzaga. Sunday’s win over No. 8 Duke was not factored into his rankings and could vault the Boilermakers higher.

As many recall, Purdue’s size advantage was too much for the Longhorns in the NCAA Tournament. Matt Painter’s team eliminated Texas in the Round of 32 last year. In some ways, it was a revenge game for the Boilermakers who lost to Texas in 2018 and 2019.

The Creighton Bluejays improved to No. 5 in the ranking. Baylor and Kansas were not included in the Top 10. Here’s a look at the top of Parrish’s rankings.

Texas Longhorns

Houston Cougars

Arizona Wildcats

Virginia Cavaliers

Creighton Bluejays

Creighton sophomore Ryan Nembhard has been named to the @MauiInv All-Tournament Team.#GoJays pic.twitter.com/FjlQ1Ja0ET — Creighton Men’s Basketball (@BluejayMBB) November 24, 2022

Arkansas Razorbacks

Heading back to the mainland with a Top 20 WIN pic.twitter.com/SRvJCLRSeD — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) November 24, 2022

Purdue Boilermakers

UConn Huskies

NO. 20 UCONN DEFEATS NO. 18 ALABAMA 💪 UConn runs away with this one late and advances to play Iowa State in the Phil Knight Invitational championship game 🏆 pic.twitter.com/vY8po9LQ6d — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) November 26, 2022

Gonzaga Bulldogs

Final from Portland Zags 66 – Purdue 84 pic.twitter.com/PimA5MWeE3 — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) November 26, 2022

Alabama Crimson Tide

𝑹𝑶𝑳𝑳 𝑻𝑰𝑫𝑬 – BAMA IN 4OT! pic.twitter.com/q9FdPrqqKb — Alabama Men’s Basketball (@AlabamaMBB) November 27, 2022

