CBS Analyst lays out coaching buzz for LSU, USC, and Florida

There are three jobs viewed as top 10 gigs in college football that are open. We know about the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators. The USC Trojans have been looking for their next head coach basically all season long. As coaches decide to sign an extension or just stay put, the list of candidates seems to dwindle by the day.

Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports highlighted the three jobs and the buzz around each of them. Depending on who you ask, the candidates differ. We will look at Dodd’s list for all three vacancies. Are any of them focusing on the same guy or could all three conceivably get their target?

USC Trojans: Luke Fickell or Matt Campbell

Albert Cesare / The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

We start with the job that has been on the market the longest, after two games the Trojans fired Clay Helton opening up the job. Early on we heard the names of James Franklin, Luke Fickell, Dave Aranda, and Matt Campbell. With Franklin off the table and Aranda trending that way, where does that leave USC?

Related

Luke Fickell reportedly staying at Cincinnati

What Dodd Says…

Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell has been considered the favorite at USC, but it is not certain whether he will make a move at the conclusion of the Bearcats’ season. A wait for Fickell might extend well into January if Cincinnati makes the College Football Playoff, and even then, he may decide to stay. Iowa State’s Matt Campbell is also considered a player for the USC vacancy and may be available right away with Iowa State, 6-5, playing 5-6 TCU on Saturday.

Next, we have Florida

Florida Gators: Bill Napier is the guy?

(AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Since the school fired Dan Mullen, the buzz has surrounded just one man. Billy Napier has been linked to every single SEC job opening in the last couple of seasons, would he finally say yet to Florida and AD Scott Stricklin? Seems like as good a time as any to finally make the jump to the Power Five. Plus his recent comments seemed to kick that door open even wider.

Story continues

Related

Billy Napier had a completely different tone than others connected to open jobs

What Dodd Says…

Florida appears to have its sights set on Louisiana’s Billy Napier, who is 20-2 in his last two seasons leading the Ragin’ Cajuns.

Alright, let’s get into LSU

LSU Tigers: Are we back to Jimbo Fisher again?

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

This one seems to be brought up time and time again. We know that Jimbo Fisher has a history with Baton Rouge. We know that Jimbo Fisher has a history with Scott Woodward. We also know that Jimbo Fisher’s agent Jimmy Sexton has a history with Scott Woodard. There are so many dots connecting here that is seems so obvious, also why I don’t believe that he will be the guy but as Dodd says there is still buzz floating about his return to Baton Rouge and not just for the game on Saturday night.

Related

LSU Head Coach Profile: Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin LSU Head Coach Profile: Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley Joel Klatt believes Matt Campbell is the favorite for the LSU head coach job Luke Fickell reportedly staying at Cincinnati

What Dodd Says…

LSU is hosting Texas A&M in its season finale. There is still buzz that Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher is being pursued by LSU athletic director Scott Woodward despite Fisher twice stridently declaring his intention to stay in College Station, Texas.

List