CBS analyst Gary Danielson says Neyland Stadium is 'just about the same' as other SEC venues

Neyland Stadium holds an understandably revered place in the hearts of Tennessee’s fan base.

The 101,915-seat venue has been synonymous with the Vols’ football program for much of its 102-year existence. It’s the home of the famous orange-and-white checkerboard end zones, the site of countless renditions of "Rocky Top," and the stage for some of the best players and most memorable moments in the sport’s history.

For one of the preeminent voices in modern college football, the stadium doesn’t hold quite such a unique distinction.

In an interview with Knox News' Adam Sparks, CBS Sports analyst Gary Danielson, who will be calling No. 17 Tennessee’s game Saturday against Texas A&M in Knoxville, said that Neyland Stadium is “just about the same” as other SEC venues.

“This is not a criticism, just an observation. It has nothing to do with Neyland, per se, or any other stadium,” Danielson said. “(Home-field advantage) is about the same every week. Whether you’re playing at Ole Miss or LSU or Florida in The Swamp or Georgia … for a football player, loud is loud. I don’t know if it makes any difference if there’s 80,000 loud people or 100,000 loud people.”

READ THE FULL INTERVIEW: What CBS football analyst Gary Danielson thinks of Tennessee QB Joe Milton, Neyland Stadium

There is some nuance to Danielson’s larger point.

Neyland Stadium is one of four SEC stadiums with a capacity of at least 100,000, with Texas A&M’s Kyle Field (102,733), LSU’s Tiger Stadium (102,321) and Alabama’s Bryant-Denny Stadium (100,077) also in that group. Three other SEC programs — Georgia, Florida and Auburn — have home venues that seat at least 80,000.

But from stadium acoustics to the passion of those inside the building, there are differences in how loud each place can get and just how much of a home-field advantage it creates.

Last year during the Vols’ thrilling 52-49 victory against then-No. 1 Alabama, Neyland Stadium reached a volume of 125.4 decibels, far eclipsing the previous record of 118. For context, the decibel rage between 120 and 125 is similar to, among other things, being right next to the sirens of an emergency vehicle.

"The energy from our fans, the student body and our entire stadium was electric," Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said after the win. "Rocky Top is special ... This is college football, and it is absolutely as good as it gets in the country."

REQUIRED READING: SEC Week 7 score predictions: Expert picks for winner of every college football game

After some middling and underwhelming years under Derek Dooley, Butch Jones and Jeremy Pruitt, Neyland Stadium has returned to being an imposing environment for visiting teams. Under Heupel, the Vols are 15-3 at home, which includes an active 12-game win streak. In 2020, when the average home attendance for Tennessee was 22,532 due to crowd restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Vols went just 1-4 at home, though that may have had just as much to do with the poor quality of a team that finished 3-7.

Though it might not be distinguishable from some of the other schools he cited like LSU and Florida, Danielson and the CBS crew are expected to be treated to a raucous environment Saturday that lives up to the venue’s lofty reputation. The matchup against the Aggies is a Checker Neyland game, with an expected sellout crowd on hand to watch the action.

“I get that. It’s a way of life. We embrace it from a production standpoint, and it’s fun,” Danielson said. “I love it all, the pomp and the circumstance and the storylines. Tennessee doesn’t have to take a backseat to anybody. But to me, it’s just about the same (as other SEC stadiums).”

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Gary Danielson: Neyland Stadium is 'just about the same' as other SEC venues