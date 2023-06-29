CBS adds J.J. Watt to NFL studio shows

Future Hall of Fame defensive lineman J.J. Watt will appear on CBS this season.

Watt announced that he will be in the CBS studio for its Sunday NFL studio shows.

"I will be working on CBS this fall," Watt said in a social media announcement. "It really is a great opportunity. I'm very much looking forward to it. I'm very much looking forward to talking NFL with all you fans this fall."

The 34-year-old Watt retired this year after a 12-year NFL career that included three defensive player of the year awards, five first-team All-Pro selections and the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award in 2017. He played for the Texans for his first 10 seasons and the Cardinals for his final two.