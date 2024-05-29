CBB expert gives updated NBA draft status on Mark Sears and Jarin Stevenson

College basketball players who entered the NBA draft have until the end of the day today to return to school for the 2024-25 season. If they decide to stay in the draft beyond today, all remaining college eligibility will be for one so it is very much a role-of-the-dice decision for several players, including Alabama Crimson Tide PG Mark Sears and F Jarin Stevenson.

Both players seem to be on the fence as to what decision they will ultimately make. Still, Sports Illustrated college basketball expert Kevin Sweeney shared his opinions of the two players.

Sweeney ultimately thinks that the best decision Sears can make is to return to Tuscaloosa for the 2024-25 season. With Sears on the roster, the Crimson Tide are clearly the No.1 team in the country, but it’s his draft status we are concerned about. Under six-foot tall, Sears height will be a deciding factor for some teams as well as a poor showing at the combine.

As for Stevenson, it is still up in the air. My belief is that the Chapel Hill, NC native is going to stick through the draft process, but I think a year of college ball would work wonders for him.

Even if both players remain in the draft, Oats and Alabama have a solid roster and team in place. However, if they can find a way to get both guys back in 2024-25, anything short of a deep March Madness run will be a failure.

Mark Sears, Alabama – Highly consequential decision either way… with him, Alabama might be preseason No. 1. Didn't have a great combine, measured under 5'10.25 without shoes, missed a scrimmage with an injury. Not sure he can get more than a two-way. Prob *should* go back. — Kevin Sweeney (@CBB_Central) May 28, 2024

A lot more 50-50 than i think a lot of people believed when he first tested. Bama has the depth to withstand it if he does stay in — Kevin Sweeney (@CBB_Central) May 28, 2024

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire