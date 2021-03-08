CBB Best Bets: Gonzaga takes on Saint Mary's

Gonzaga (-17.5) vs. Saint Mary's

The only remaining undefeated team in the country begins West Coast Conference Tournament play as Gonzaga (24-0, 15-0) meets Saint Mary's (14-8, 4-6) for the third time this season.

Gonzaga leads the nation with 92.9 points per game, Baylor is next at 85.3. On the road, Gonzaga averages 92.5 - the next team is Bryant at 85.5. Gonzaga has the No. 1 offensive average efficiency in the country (126.0) and 10th in defense (88.8). Only six teams rank in the top 10 in both categories, Iowa, Baylor, Ohio State, Houston, Villanova and Gonzaga.

In the first two meetings with Saint Mary's, we witnessed two different games with similar outcomes. In the first matchup, a road contest at Saint Mary's, Gonzaga trailed 20-11 after 10 minutes, then led at the half, 32-25. Gonzaga owned the second-half and with 4:01 remaining, they led 69-51 (18 points). The game ended 73-59, a 14-point victory for Gonzaga.

At Gonzaga, the Bulldogs controlled the entire game as the Gaels never led in the second meeting. Gonzaga won the first-half 51-24 (27 points) and the largest lead in that game was 69-31 (38 points) with 13:04 remaining. Gonzaga eventually won by 18 points, 87-65, as Saint Mary's outscored Gonzaga 24-14 in the final 10 minutes. The Bulldogs had 73 points with 10:21 remaining, before they let off the gas.

In both games, Gonzaga had four players record double-digit points and chances are we see that again. Saint Mary's defense is ranked 24th in the nation with a 16.3 second per possession defense, which equates to the 24th worst. On the other end, their offense averages 20.2 seconds per possession, ranking 345th, one of the worst as well.

If Saint Mary's goes late into the shot clock and allows Gonzaga to score like they have been all season, this should be an 18-point plus victory for the Bulldogs. Gonzaga's offense plays at the fourth-fastest adjusted tempo (75.2) and the third-quickest average length of offensive possession (14.1). In other words, they make it hard to keep up.

Gonzaga has played 24 games and only West Virginia was able to keep it single-digits with a five-point loss. 12 of the 24 opponents have lost by 18 or fewer points: They were Kansas (12), West Virginia (5), Iowa (11), Northwestern State (18), Virginia (18), BYU (11, 17), Saint Mary's (14, 18), Pacific (18), Santa Clara (14) and Loyola Marymount (17).

In the other 12 games, Gonzaga has won by an average of 32.0 points per game. Last year they met Saint Mary's for a third meeting and won by 18 points after winning by 30 and 10 in their previous 2020 matchups. The -17.5 is a sharp number and I would play it at -18.

If the spread becomes too large, aim for Gonzaga's Team Total. Most sportsbooks have a total of around 79.5. The Bulldogs have scored 73, 87, 84, 86 and 90 in the last five meetings with Saint Mary's. Gonzaga has scored 82 or more in 22-of-24 games this season.

Gonzaga has not played since Sat. Feb. 27, so eight days off to focus on this matchup. Gonzaga has had nine stretches of five days between games or more. They have responded with 87 (WVU), 99 (Iowa), 86 (BYU), 95 (Pepperdine), 95 (Pacific), 90 (San Diego), 76 (Pacific), 100 (San Francisco) and 87 points (Saint Mary's) following all that rest. That is a 90.5 average.

Game Pick: Gonzaga -17.5 (1u), Gonzaga Team Total Over 79.5 (1u)

