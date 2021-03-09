CBB Best Bets: Duke vs BC, NEC Championship









Duke (-12.5) vs. Boston College

It is the first round of the ACC Championship and the Duke Blue Devils, who are in much need of a win, will meet with the Boston College Eagles. This spread opened at -11.5 in favor of Duke and has moved to -12.5 hours before tip.

Duke has won two of the last three ACC Championships and all-time, owns Boston College, holding a commanding 24-3 series lead. The Blue Devils have won four straight and 15 of the previous 16 meetings. Boston College is 0-2 all-time versus Duke in the ACC Tournament, losing by a combined three points.

Last season, Boston College lost 80-58 to Notre Dame in the second round of the tournament. In the previous 25 games of ACC Tournament play, the Eagles are 10-15 SU (40%). There is not much faith in backing Boston College right now as they are 4-15 SU (21.0%) on the season and lost six of their last seven games.

With Duke and Boston College, the Blue Devils have rolled and rarely had trouble scoring. The Over is 13-4 (76.4%) in Eagles last 17 overall and 5-1 (83.3%) in Blue Devils last six games following a loss. The Over is also the top play for NBC Sports Edge's Tools, as they both hitting a combined 16 times in their last 10 outings (20 total games).

Duke and Boston College history:

2021 @ Duke: Duke 83, BC 82 (165)

2020 @ BC: Duke 63, BC 55 (118)

2019 @ Duke: Duke 88, BC 49 (137)

2019 @ Duke: Duke 80, BC 55 (135)

2018 @ BC: BC 89, Duke 84 (173)

2017 @ Duke: Duke 93, BC 82 (175)

2016 @ BC: Duke 81, BC 64 (145)

2015 @ Duke: Duke 85, BC 62 (147)

Duke has scored at least 80 points in seven of the last eight meetings between the two. The Blue Devils average 82.7 points in those eight games and 85.5 games they recorded over 80 points. Duke's Team Total prop opened at 82.5 and they have done that in five of the last eight meetings with Boston College. The Over is 9-1 (90%) in Duke's last 10 games overall this season.

Duke has reached 79 points or more in eight-of-22 games and 13 games with 75 or more this season. In the last four games, Duke has scored 85, 73, 77 and 73 points. The Eagles have allowed four straight teams to score at least 75 points and six of the last seven.

Duke owns the No. 16 ranked offensive adjusted efficiency (115.0) and shoots 54.3% from two on the season (35th). Boston College's weakness is its two-point defense. They rank 340th on the season, allowing opponents to hit 56.7% and a 55.0% effective field goal percentage (333rd).

I will live bet Duke on a better spread, focusing on getting the Team Total in the 77.5-79.5 range live. Duke has scored 80 so often versus Boston College that you may be able to get this within the first 10 minutes if there are a few back-to-back missed buckets. I like the game total of 153, but not confident in Boston College's ability to score 40-full minutes on Duke.

Game Pick: Lean Duke Team Total Over 82.5 and -12.5 - live bet for a better number or either

Cal State Northridge (-2) vs. Long Beach State

Long Beach State took a major hit to their program when Michael Carter III was dismissed following their March 5 loss to UC Irvine. In the first game without Carter III, also against UC Irvine, Long Beach State lost, 73-58.

Carter III averaged 14.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game for the season. He was first on the team in points and led the team with 17 steals. Carter III was one-of-four double-figure scorers for the Beach and recorded a usage rate of 22% or higher. His production will be missed and Cal State Northridge will have to take advantage.

Long Beach State plays fast, the 16th quickest adjusted tempo (73.5) and 14th in average possession length (15.4) across the nation. Cal State Northridge also plays quickly, ranking 70th in adjusted tempo (70.5) and 68th in average possession length (16.4) in the country. The difference is in the defense between the two squads.

The Matadors of Cal State Northridge hold opponents to 17.8 seconds per possession (271st), which equates to a top 100 rank defensively. If they can slow down the Beach, they have a chance with their offensive talent.

Cal State Northridge's TJ Starks ranks sixth in the country in points per game (21.6). The Texas A&M transfer averaged 25.8 points per game in his last six regular-season games. His backcourt mate, Darius Brown II, is also a weapon.

Brown II ranks third in the Big West with 5.3 assists per game and a 3.8 assists to turnover ratio. Brown also averages 10.8 points per game and is joined by Alex Merkviladze (10.2 PPG) and Starks as the only active Matadors to average double-figures.

The Matadors rank second in the Big West at 36.6% from three and a league-best 16.6% turnover percentage. Without one of Long State's top scorers and team-leader in steals, I see a significant edge for Cal State Northridge.

Long Beach State does defend the triple at the best rate in the conference (31.1%), but they allow 32.8% of their opponents' points to come from beyond the arc. That will be the key for the Beach to equalize this matchup.

An interesting stat on Cal State Northridge is they are 6-0 SU (100%) this season when four or more players score double-figures. They are 3-12 SU (20%) when they do not achieve that feat. Long Beach State leads the nation with 75.4 possessions per game, so if they play at a quicker pace, I could see Cal State Northridge playing quicker too, getting four players at 10 or more points.

The Matadors have covered four out of their last five games and seven of the previous 10 per NBC Sports Edge Tools. The Beach has lost four of the last five games and covered five times in the past 10 outings entering this matchup.

Cal State Northridge won both meetings last season and three of the last four overall. I will back them here as this marks Long Beach State's fourth game this season with Carter III. They are 1-2 SU (33.3%) without him, losing by three (OT) and 15 points.

Game Pick: Cal State Northridge ML (1u)

Mount St. Mary's vs. Bryant (-6.5)

In Byant's previous game, they only had seven players dressed, plus a football player and team manager suited up. Times are hard, but they beat Sacred Heart 85-55. Officially confirmed via Ian Steele in an interview with Head Coach Jared Grasso, Bryant will have a full team versus Mount St. Mary's.

Byrant has homecourt advantage with Mount St. Mary's upsetting No. 1 seed Wagner, 66-60. If not for COVID issues, Bryant would have more than likely been the top seed in the conference tournament.

These two teams play very different styles. Bryant is one of the top-scoring teams in the country. On the road, they only trail Gonzaga's 91.4 points per game with their 85.5. At home, Bryant averages 77.8, which seems like a drop-off, but they have scored 74 or more in eight-of-10 games. Bryant plays at the 14th fastest tempo in the nation (73.6) and top 26 in both offensive (15.7) and defensive (15.9) average possession length.

Bryant gets off to fast starts, averaging 42.8 points per game in the first-half, trailing only Gonzaga (46.0). Bryant has averaged 43.3 in the last three games and 41.3 at home on the season. With the total set at 33.0 today, Bryant has gone 9-0-1 to the Over at home this season. The Bulldogs, with all their starters back for a chance at the NCAA Tournament and NEC Championship Title - expect them to come out swinging.

Mount St. Mary's averages 63.0 points per game on the road and 63.7 at home, so they are a low-scoring team in general. Outside of Virginia, Mount St. Mary's plays the slowest tempo in the country (62.2). The offensive is top three slowest, averaging 20.1 seconds per possession. Bryant's possessions are over four seconds quicker. Mount St. Mary's allows 55.9% (31st-most) of their points on defense to come from two and only 26.5% from three.

Bryant's game is centered around three-pointers and free-throws as it combines for 54.3% of their points. Oddly, Mount St. Mary's opponents are hitting 78.0% from the free-throw line, while the Mountaineers only make 67.5%. Bryant is one of the top free-throw teams in the country, hitting 75.1% from the line (54th) and holding a free-throw to field-goal attempt rate of 36.6% in conference play, ranking first.

I think the Bulldogs get out to a quick start and do what they do best. Bryant will score quickly, making Mount St. Mary's play at their pace.

Bryant lost both meetings last season and had both games canceled this year. In 2019, Bryant won both meetings and split two in 2018. Mount St. Mary's has won three straight games to get here and Bryant five.

The fact that Bryant has a full roster now and did not earn the No. 1 seed because of COVID has helped them to this point. Throw in that they were 3-28 in 2018, 10-20 in 2019, 15-17 last season and now 15-5 in 2021 - It is Bryant's year to make the NCAA Tournament. I will buy the half-point on the -6.5 for an even -6.

Game Pick: Bryant First Half Team Total Over 33.0 (1.5u), Bryant -6 (1u)

LEAN AND NOTES:

Houston Baptist (-2) vs. Incarnate World

This spread opened up as a pick-em (-110) and has moved to -2.

Houston Baptist won both meetings this season, 73-57 and 72-67.

Houston Baptist has won five of the last six meetings.

Incarnate World enters with five straight losses.

Houston Baptist enters with a 1-5 record in the last six.

Houston Baptist is 4-4 versus teams ranked 300th or worse in Kenpom.

Incarnate World is 5-4 versus teams ranked 300th or worse in Kenpom.

I lean Houston Baptist to sweep the season series 3-0.