CBB analyst Jay Bilas ranks Magic Johnson as best PG of all time
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Magic Johnson is the greatest point guard to play college basketball, according to analyst Jay Bilas.
Bilas, who works for ESPN, revealed his top 10 college basketball point guards of all time on Tuesday, and at the top of his list is the former Spartans legend.
Here is Bilas’ list:
Here are my top 10 college basketball point guards ever. Agree??? pic.twitter.com/aDh5FDBUEL
— Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) June 8, 2021
As many Spartans know, Johnson led Michigan State to its first NCAA championship in 1979. In his two seasons at Michigan State, Johnson averaged 17.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game.
List
Spartans in the NBA: End of Season Rankings
More Basketball!
CBB analyst Jay Bilas ranks Magic Johnson as best PG of all time
Former MSU basketball PG Keith Appling faces murder charge
Michigan State basketball alumnus Gavin Schilling to play in The Basketball Tournament